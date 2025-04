Zelenski susţine că trupele ucrainene au capturat doi soldaţi chinezi în regiunea Donețk

Doi soldaţi chinezi au fost capturaţi în timpul luptelor din estul Ucrainei a anunţat marţi Volodimir Zelenski, preşedintele ucrainean, informează Sky News și Kyiv Independent.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.



