Premiile Emy, decernate luni seară la Los Angeles

Luni seară a avut loc la Microsoft Theatre din Los Angeles decernarea premiilor celei de-a 74-a ediţii a galei Premiilor Emmy. Serialul „Succession”, produs de HBO, a fost desemnat cel mai bun serial dramă, iar „Ted Lasso” a fost ales cel mai bun serial comedie pentru a doua oară. HBO/HBO Max a câştigat 38 de premii Emmy în total, dublându-şi cele 19 victorii din 2021. Netflix s-a clasat pe locul doi, cu 26. „The White Lotus” (10 trofee), „Euphoria” şi „Squid Game” au primit câte şase statuete.

Iată cine au fost nominalizaţii şi cine a câştigat premiile:

Cel mai bun serial dramă

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (Câștigător)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (Câștigător)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) (Câștigător)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (Câștigător)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Cel mai bun serial comedie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple) (Câștigător)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial comedie

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial comedie

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) (Câștigător)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial comedie

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Cea mai bună serie limitată sau antologie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) (Câștigător)

Cea mai bună actriță într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (Câștigător)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Cel mai bun talk-show de varietăți

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (Câștigător)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Cel mai bun serial de sketch-uri

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun program de competiție

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) (Câștigător)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Cea mai bună regie într-un serial dramă

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game) (Câștigător)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Cea mai bună regie într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout)

John Wells (MAID)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)

Cea mai bună regie într-un serial comedie

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial comedie

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (Câștigător)

Duffy Boudreau (Barry)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows)

Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial dramă

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy (Ozark)

Dan Erickson (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) (Câștigător)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Cel mai bun scenariu într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Molly Smith Metzler (MAID)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun scenariu pentru un show de varietăți

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy)

Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) (Câștigător)

Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo))

Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)