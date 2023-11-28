Liga Campionilor | Programul meciurilor de marţi, din etapa 5 a fazei grupelor

Grupa E – ora 19.45: Lazio – Celtic, ora 22.00: Feyenoord – Atletico Madrid.
Clasament: 1. Atletico Madrid 8 puncte (12-5), 2. Lazio 7 (5-5), 3. Feyenoord 6 (7-5), 4. Celtic 1 (3-12).
Grupa F – ora 22.00: AC Milan – Dortmund, PSG – Newcastle.
Clasament: 1. Dortmund 7 (3-2), 2. PSG 6 (7-6), 3. AC Milan 5 (2-4), 4. Newcastle 4 (4-4).
Grupa G – ora 22.00: Manchester City – RB Leipzig, Young Boys – Steaua Roșie Belgrad.
Clasament: 1. City 12 (12-3), 2. RB Leipzig 9 (9-6), 3. Steaua Roșie 1 (5-10), 4. Young Boys 1 (4-11).
Grupa H – ora 19.45: Shakhtar – Antwerp, ora 22.00: Barcelona – FC Porto.
Clasament: 1. Barcelona 9 (8-2), 2. FC Porto 9 (9-3), 3. Shakhtar 6 (6-7), 4. Antwerp 0 (3-14).
Citeşte şi: FCU – Sepsi 2-1 | Giovanni Constantino: „Ne-am descurcat bine“