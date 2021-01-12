West Ham United a completa listat formațiilor calificate în 16-imile Cupei Angliei. „Ciocănarii“ s-au impus la limită, scor 1-0, pe terenul amatorilor de la Stockport County. Golul care a adus calificarea a fost marcat de Craig Dawson (’83).
Stockport: Hinchlife – Minihan (’87, Palmer), Keane, Hogan, Kitching – Maynard – Jennings (’82, Southam), Croasdale, J. Rooney (’87, Hinchy), Williams (’87, Thomas) – Reid (’62, Bennett). Antrenor: J. Gannon.
West Ham: Randolph – Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Johnson (’73, Creswell) – Noble, Rice – Yarmolenko (’68, Bowen), Lanzini (’68, Soucek), Benrahma (’90, Fornals) – Antonio (’90, Odubeko). Antrenor: D. Moyes.
În următorul meci, West Ham se va duela cu Doncaster Rovers (formație din a treia ligă).
Celelalte rezultate:
Vineri, 8 ianuarie: Aston Villa – Liverpool1-4, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace 1-0.
Sâmbătă, 9 ianuarie: Luton Town (II) – Reading (II) 1-0, Everton – Rotherham United (II) 2-1, Nottingham Forest (II) – Cardiff City (II) 1-0, Boreham Wood (amatori) -Millwall (II) 0-2, Norwich City (II)- Coventry (II) 2-0, Chorley (amatori) – Derby County (II) 2-0, Wycombe Wanderers (II) – Preston NE (II) 4-1, Burnley – Milton Keynes Dons (III) 5-4, QPR (II) -Fulham0-2, Oldham Athletic (IV) -Bournemouth (II)1-4,
Stevenage FC (IV) – Swansea City (II) 0-2, Bristol Rovers (III) -Sheffield United 2-3, Blackburn (II) -Doncaster Rovers (III) 0-1, Stoke (II) – Leicester0-4, Exeter City (IV) -Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0-2, Blackpool (III)- West Bromwich Albion 5-4, Arsenal – Newcastle United 2-0, Brentford (II)- Middlesbrough (II) 2-1, Huddersfield (II) – Plymouth Argyle (III) 2-3, Manchester United – Watford (II) 1-0.
Duminică, 10 ianuarie: Crawley Town (IV) – Leeds United 3-0, Bristol City (II)- Portsmouth (III) 2-1, Manchester City – Birmingham City (II) 3-0, Barnsley (II)- Tranmere Rovers (IV) 2-0, Chelsea – Morecambe (IV) 4-0, Cheltenham Town (IV) – Mansfield Town (IV) 2-1, Marine (amatori) -Tottenham 0-5, Newport County (D4) – Brighton4-5.
Luni, 11 ianuarie: Stockport County (amatori) – West Ham United 0-1.
Programul meciurilor din 16-imi:
Manchester United – Liverpool, West Ham – Doncaster, Everton – Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford – Leicester, Sheffield United – Plymouth, Chelsea – Luton, Fulham – Burnley, Brighton – Blackpool, Milwall – Bristol City, Chorley – Wolves, Barnsley – Norwich, Southampton/Shrewsbury – Arsenal, Bournemouth – Crawley, Cheltenham – Manchester City, Wycombe – Tottenham, Swansea – Nottingham Forest.
Meciurile din 16-imile de finală vor avea loc între 22 şi 25 ianuarie 2021.
