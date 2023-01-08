Nominalizările la principalele categorii ale premiilor Globurile de Aur

Nominalizările la principalele categorii pentru a 80-a ediţie a Globurilor de Aur, care vor fi decernate marţi seară, includ „The Banshees of Inisherin”, o tragicomedie ce pune în scenă finalul abrupt al unei prietenii pe o insulă irlandeză imaginară în anii 1920, cu opt nominalizări, urmată de suprarealistul „Everything Everywhere All At Once”, care are şase selecţii, transmite News.ro.

Prezentată de actorul Jerrod Carmichael, ceremonia revine la televiziune după scandalurile privind rasismul, sexismul şi corupţia.

Gala premiilor acordate de Asociaţia Presei Străine de la Hollywood (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA) va fi transmisă de NBC şi Peacock.

Cel mai bun film dramă:

„Avatar: The Way of Water”, „Elvis”, „The Fabelmans”, „Tar”, „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cea mai bună comedie sau comedie muzicală:

„Babylon”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, „Triangle of Sadness”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film dramă:

Austin Butler în „Elvis”, Brendan Fraser în „The Whale”, Hugh Jackman în „The Son”, Bill Nighy, „Living”, Jeremy Pope în „The Inspection”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film dramă:

Cate Blanchett în „Tar”, Olivia Colman în „Empire of Light”, Viola Davis în „The Woman King”, Ana de Armas în „Blonde”, Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans”

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie:

Diego Calva în „Babylon”, Daniel Craig în „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Adam Driver în „White Noise”, Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Ralph Fiennes în „The Menu”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o comedie:

Lesley Manville în „rs. Harris Goes to Paris”, Margot Robbie în „Babylon”, Anya Taylor-Joy în „The Menu”, Emma Thompson în „Good Luck to You”, Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar:

Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Brad Pitt în „Babylon”, Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Eddie Redmayne în „The Good Nurse”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar:

Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Dolly De Leon în „Triangle of Sadness”, Carey Mulligan în „She Said”

Cel mai bun regizor:

James Cameron pentru „Avatar: The Way of Water”, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert pentru „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Baz Luhrmann pentru „Elvis”, Martin McDonagh pentru „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Steven Spielberg pentru „The Fabelmans”

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: „RRR” (India), „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germania), „Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), „Close” (Belgia) şi „Decision to Leave” (Coreea de Sud)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, „Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”, „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” şi „Turning Red”

Filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări:

„The Banshees of Inisherin” – 8 nominalizări

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” – 6 nominalizări

„Babylon” – 5 nominalizări

„The Fabelmans” – 5 nominalizări

„Elvis” – 3 nominalizări

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – 3 nominalizări

„TAR” – 3 nominalizări

Televiziune

Cel mai bun serial dramă: „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „Ozark”, „Severance”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges, „The Old Man”, Kevin Costner, „Yellowstone”, Diego Luna, „Andor”, Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott, „Severance”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Emma D’Arcy, „House of the Dragon”, Laura Linney, „Ozark”, Imelda Staunton, „The Crown”, Hilary Swank, „Alaska Daily”, Zendaya, „Euphoria”

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „The Bear”, „Hacks”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Wednesday”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Donald Glover, „Atlanta”, Bill Hader, „Barry”, Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”, Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”, Jeremy Allen White, „The Bear”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco, „The Flight Attendant”, Selena Gomez, „Only Murders in the Building”, Jenna Ortega, „Wednesday”, Jean Smart, „Hacks”

Cel mai bun film de televiziune sau miniserie: „Black Bird”, „Dahmer – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „The Dropout”, „Pam & Tommy”, „The White Lotus”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film de televiziune sau o miniserie: Taron Egerton, „Black Bird”, Colin Firth, „The Staircase”, Andrew Garfield, „Under the Banner of Heaven”, Evan Peters, „The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Sebastian Stan, „Pam &Tommy”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de televiziune sau o miniserie: Jessica Chastain, „George &Tammy”, Julia Garner, „Inventing Anna”, Lily James, „Pam & Tommy”, Julia Roberts, „Gaslit”, Amanda Seyfried, „The Dropout”