(VIDEO) Lista câștigătorilor premiilor Grammy

Mariana BUTNARIU
Cea de-a 66-a ediţie a galei Grammy Awards s-a desfășurat în noaptea de duminică spre luni la Los Angeles. Crypto.com Arena găzduiește Ceremonia Primetime, care este prezentată de Trevor Noah și difuzată pe CBS în timp ce transmite pe Paramount+. Ceremonia a celebrat omniprezenţa femeilor în vârful peisajului muzical american, potrivit Daily Star.

SZA conduce anul acesta cu nouă nominalizări, inclusiv pentru cântecul, discul și albumul anului, urmat de Phoebe Bridgers, inginerul de înregistrări Serban Ghenea și Victoria Monét cu șapte fiecare și Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift cu șase fiecare. SZA și Victoria Monét au câștigat deja mai multe premii, în timp ce Billie Eilish și Jack Antonoff au luat și ei premii înainte de începerea ceremoniei Primetime.

Cântăreaţa americană Billie Eilish a câştigat premiul Grammy la categoria „cântecul anului” cu single-ul „What Was I Made For?”, compus pentru coloana sonoră a filmului „Barbie”

Song of the year

Lana Del Rey – A&W
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night from Barbie
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
SZA – Kill Bill
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – căștigător

Best pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – “-” (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights – căștigător

Best R&B song

Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
SZA – Snooze – căștigător

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – căștigător

Best música urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – căștigător
Tainy – Data

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – căștigător
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best progressive R&B album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS – căștigător

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU – căștigător
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
SZA – Kill Bill

Coco Jones
Coco Jones Photograph: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Best folk album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – căștigător
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff – căștigător
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – căștigător
Justin Tranter

Best pop duo/group performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – căștigător

Best dance/electronic recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – căștigător

Best pop dance recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – căștigător
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – One in a Million
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best dance/electronic music album

James Blake – Playing Robots into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – căștigător
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best traditional R&B performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – căștigător
SZA – Love Language

Best R&B album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – căștigător
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét at the Grammy awards on 4 February 2024. Photograph: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – căștigător
Coi Leray – Players

Best melodic rap performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – căștigător
SZA – Low

Best rap song

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – căștigător

Best rap album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael – căștigător
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Brandy Clark – Buried
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – căștigător

Best country song

Brandy Clark – Buried
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – căștigător

Best song written for visual media

Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
Dance the Night from “Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — căștigător

Best comedy album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – căștigător

Best global music album

Susana Baca – Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment – căștigător

Best African music performance

Asake and Olamide – Amapiano
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Ayra Starr – Rush
Tyla – Water – căștigător

Best musical theater album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot – căștigător
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record – căștigător
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best alternative music performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why – căștigător

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why – căștigător
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Julien Baker, from left, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, of boygenius
From left, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius at the Grammy awards on 4 February 2024. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Best rock song

The Rolling Stones – Angry
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – căștigător
Foo Fighters – Rescued

Best metal performance

Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons – căștigător
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – căștigător
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – căștigător
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore.

