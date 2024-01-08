(VIDEO) S-au decernat Globurile de Aur. Iată câștigătorii

Duminică seară a avut loc cea de-a 81-a ediţie a Globurilor de Aur, care dă startul sezonului premiilor de film şi televiziune de la Hollywood. Comediantul american Jo Koy a fost gazda Globes, fiind primul său rol de gazdă la o mare festivitate de premiere.
Emma Stone a câștigat premiul pentru cea mai bună interpretare feminină într-un serial de televiziune – film muzical/comedie. Ea a ținut cu grație un discurs emoționant la cea de-a 81-a ediție a Premiilor Globurilor de Aur. Verificați mai jos lista completă a câștigătorilor (numele sunt boldate).
Cel mai bun film – Dramă
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Cel mai bun film – muzical sau comedie
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Cel mai bun actor – dramă
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cea mai bună actriță – dramă
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Cel mai bun actor – muzical sau comedie
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Cea mai bună actriță – muzical sau comedie
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Cel mai bun regizor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Celine Song, Past Lives
Cea mai bună muzică originală – film
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Cel mai bun cântec original – film
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie
Cel mai bun scenariu – Film
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Cel mai bun film – Limba non-engleză
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Society of the Snow
Cel mai bun film – animat
The Boy and the Heron
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Realizări cinematografice și de box office
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Citește și: Directorul Spitalului Județean Craiova: “Pacientul să nu mai accepte acele bileţele, fiţuici să cumpere diverse”