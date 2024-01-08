(VIDEO) S-au decernat Globurile de Aur. Iată câștigătorii

Duminică seară a avut loc cea de-a 81-a ediţie a Globurilor de Aur, care dă startul sezonului premiilor de film şi televiziune de la Hollywood. Comediantul american Jo Koy a fost gazda Globes, fiind primul său rol de gazdă la o mare festivitate de premiere.

Emma Stone a câștigat premiul pentru cea mai bună interpretare feminină într-un serial de televiziune – film muzical/comedie. Ea a ținut cu grație un discurs emoționant la cea de-a 81-a ediție a Premiilor Globurilor de Aur. Verificați mai jos lista completă a câștigătorilor (numele sunt boldate).

Cel mai bun film – Dramă

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Cel mai bun film – muzical sau comedie

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Cel mai bun actor – dramă

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cea mai bună actriță – dramă

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Cel mai bun actor – muzical sau comedie

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Cea mai bună actriță – muzical sau comedie

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Cel mai bun regizor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Celine Song, Past Lives

Cea mai bună muzică originală – film

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Cel mai bun cântec original – film

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie

Cel mai bun scenariu – Film

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Cel mai bun film – Limba non-engleză

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Cel mai bun film – animat

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Realizări cinematografice și de box office

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

