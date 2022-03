#maritime incident [Sinking Vessel] 15nm SE of #Odessa, #Ukraine.



MV Helt reportedly abandoning ship off Odessa, after #RFN used as shield to protect amphibious landing.#Russia #Ukrainecrisis #shipping #shippingindustry #seafarers #maritimesecurity #BlackSea #Russiannavy pic.twitter.com/tM7apXX55w