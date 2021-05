(VIDEO) Cel puțin 3 morți și 27 de răniți, după ce o ambarcaţiune a traficanților de persoane a naufragiat în California

This is the livestream of the multi-agency news conference that took place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at SD Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Headquarters. The topic was the 40’ boat with about 30 on board that broke apart off the coast of Pt. Loma Sunday morning at 10 a.m. SDFD lifeguards performed seven water rescues. Sadly, three people did not survive; 27 were transported to local hospitals. This incident involved many agencies including SDFD, Harbor PD, Federal Fire, USCG, SDPD and Park Rangers.