Poliția din Florida caută o persoană care a furat o mașină cu vaccinuri

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person of interest involving a stolen four door, gray in color, 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag of NPJJ58. The vehicle was stolen on 02/03/2021 at approximately 3:00pm from the Strawberry Festival grounds on W. Reynolds St. This vehicle contained vials of the Covid-19 vaccine. If you have any information pertaining to this subject or the location of the stolen vehicle, please contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.