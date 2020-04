Pedeapsă cu închisoarea pentru un tânăr care a scuipat ofiţeri de poliţie

#WATCH | We've released this video to give a brief snapshot of what officers are facing on the frontline tackling coronavirus. Some callous crooks are using Covid-19 as a threat to intimidate our officers and the wider public. 👮‍♂️We've seen several cases where offenders have coughed or spat at officers (or threatened to) after claiming they have coronavirus symptoms.This is assault and it won't be tolerated. The courts are also sending out a strong message showing that anyone stooping to such levels of behaviour can expect to be jailedThree men were imprisoned earlier this week for doing this. We've released some footage from officers’ body cameras to illustrate what they've come up against. 🎥 Thanks to most of you, though, for supporting our efforts during these testing times and having our backs. We really appreciate it! 🤩And for adhering to the government's "stay home" instruction. You're helping curb the spread of the virus and saving lives. So thank you… 👏Read more here ➡️ http://ow.ly/aLKD50z9CA3