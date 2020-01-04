Anglia / Programul meciurilor din acest weekend din FA Cup

Programul meciurilor din FA Cup, 1/32-finale:
Sâmbătă 4 ianuarie – ora 14.31: Birmingham – Blackburn, Bristol City – Shrewsbury, Burnley – Peterborough, Millwall – Newport, Rochdale – Newcastle, Rotherham – Hull; ora 17.01: Brentford – Stoke, Brighton – Sheffield Wed., Cardiff – Carlisle, Fulham – Aston Villa, Oxford Utd. – Hartlepool, Preston – Norwich, Reading – Blackpool, Southampton – Huddersfield, Watford – Tranmere; ora 19.31: Bournemouth – Luton, Fleetwood – Portsmouth, Leicester – Wigan, Manchester City – Port Vale, Wolves – Manchester Utd.
Duminică, 5 ianuarie – ora 16.01: Bristol Rovers – Coventry, Burton – Northampton, Charlton – West Brom, Chelsea – Nottingham, Crewe – Barnsley, Crystal Palace – Derby, Middlesbrough – Tottenham, QPR – Swansea, Sheffield Utd – AFC Fylde; ora 18.01: Liverpool – Everton; ora 20.16: Gillingham – West Ham.
Luni, 6 ianuarie – ora 21.56: Arsenal – Leeds.