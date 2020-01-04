0 C
Craiova
sâmbătă, 4 ianuarie, 2020
Acasă Sport Fotbal Anglia / Programul meciurilor din acest weekend din FA Cup
SportFotbal

Anglia / Programul meciurilor din acest weekend din FA Cup

Alexandru VIRTOSUDe Alexandru VIRTOSU

-

Programul meciurilor din FA Cup, 1/32-finale:

Sâmbătă 4 ianuarie – ora 14.31: Birmingham – Blackburn, Bristol City – Shrewsbury, Burnley – Peterborough, Millwall – Newport, Rochdale – Newcastle, Rotherham – Hull; ora 17.01: Brentford – Stoke, Brighton – Sheffield Wed., Cardiff – Carlisle, Fulham – Aston Villa, Oxford Utd. – Hartlepool, Preston – Norwich, Reading – Blackpool, Southampton – Huddersfield, Watford – Tranmere; ora 19.31: Bournemouth – Luton, Fleetwood – Portsmouth, Leicester – Wigan, Manchester City – Port Vale, Wolves – Manchester Utd.

Duminică, 5 ianuarie – ora 16.01: Bristol Rovers – Coventry, Burton – Northampton, Charlton – West Brom, Chelsea – Nottingham, Crewe – Barnsley, Crystal Palace – Derby, Middlesbrough – Tottenham, QPR – Swansea, Sheffield Utd – AFC Fylde; ora 18.01: Liverpool – Everton; ora 20.16: Gillingham – West Ham.

Luni, 6 ianuarie – ora 21.56: Arsenal – Leeds.

ȘTIRI VIDEO GdS

ARTICOLE SIMILARE

DE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

Fotbal
video

Remiză cu goluri frumoase pe „Estadio Jose Zorilla“. Vezi rezumatul!

Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Primul meci din LaLiga din 2020 s-a disputat pe „Estadio Jose Zorilla“ (21.492 spectatori). Acolo, Valladolid nu a reușit să o depășească...
Citiți mai mult
Fotbal

Dinamoviștii „turbează“ în „cazul Nistor“. Prunea: „Mă opun vehement!“

Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Președintele clubului Dinamo, Florin Prunea, a fost revoltat la aflarea veștii că Dan Nistor vine la Universitatea Craiova. Conducătorul „câinilor“ consideră că patronul Ionuț...
Citiți mai mult
Fotbal

Exclusiv / Sorin Cârțu confirmă interesul pentru Nistor. Vezi ce spune despre Piți!

Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Zilele de vacanță s-au cam scurs, iar reunirea Universității Craiova bate la ușă. Se pare că finanțatorii Științei, în frunte cu Mihai...
Citiți mai mult
Fotbal
video

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, la AC Milan: „Trebuie să îmi arăt mie ce pot“

Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Zlatan Ibrahimovic a susţinut în această dimineaţă prima conferinţă de presă în calitate de jucător al lui AC Milan. Reamintim că atacantul...
Citiți mai mult

ULTIMA ORĂ

Anglia / Programul meciurilor din acest weekend din FA Cup

Fotbal Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Programul meciurilor din FA Cup, 1/32-finale: Sâmbătă 4 ianuarie - ora 14.31: Birmingham - Blackburn, Bristol City - Shrewsbury,...
Citiți mai mult
video

Remiză cu goluri frumoase pe „Estadio Jose Zorilla“. Vezi rezumatul!

Fotbal Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Primul meci din LaLiga din 2020 s-a disputat pe „Estadio Jose Zorilla“ (21.492 spectatori). Acolo, Valladolid nu a reușit să o depășească...
Citiți mai mult

Dinamoviștii „turbează“ în „cazul Nistor“. Prunea: „Mă opun vehement!“

Fotbal Alexandru VIRTOSU -
Președintele clubului Dinamo, Florin Prunea, a fost revoltat la aflarea veștii că Dan Nistor vine la Universitatea Craiova. Conducătorul „câinilor“ consideră că patronul Ionuț...
Citiți mai mult

Prima gafă la ATP Cup. Imnul Moldovei a fost confundat cu cel al României

Tenis Tiberiu Cocora -
ATP, cea mai nouă competiţie de tenis pe echipe, a debutat vineri la Sydney cu o gafă de proporţii. Imnul României a...
Citiți mai mult
© Media Sud Europa SA
MAI MULTE ARTICOLE
video

Remiză cu goluri frumoase pe „Estadio Jose Zorilla“. Vezi rezumatul!

Florin Prunea nu se împacă cu ideea de a pierde căpitanul

Dinamoviștii „turbează“ în „cazul Nistor“. Prunea: „Mă opun vehement!“