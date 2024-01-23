Lista nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024

Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar din 2024 sunt anunțate marți 23 ianuarie, după un an impresionant pentru cinematografie, în care filmele Barbie și Oppenheimer au dominat box office-ul mondial, conform ȘtirileProTV.
Openheimer conduce cursa nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024
Oppenheimer conduce în acest an la Premiile Academiei, cu 13 nominalizări. Epopeea de trei ore a lui Christopher Nolan despre fizicianul teoretician J. Robert Oppenheimer a fost aclamată de critici și un mare succes la box office.
Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt și Robert Downey Jr au fost nominalizați la premiile de interpretare, iar Nolan la cel mai bun regizor.
Barbie, The Holdovers, Poor Things și Killers of the Flower Moon sunt printre celelalte nominalizări din acest an.
Câte nominalizări au obținut principalele filme la Oscar 2024
• 13 nominalizări – Oppenheimer
• 11 – Poor Things
• 10 – Killers of the Flower Moon
• 8 – Barbie
• 7 – Maestro
• 5 – American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest
Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024
Actriță în rol secundar
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Costume
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Montaj Sonor
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Coloană sonoră
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Scenariu adaptat
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Scenariu original
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Scurt metraj
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animație de scurt metraj
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Actor în rol secundar
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Cântec original
The Fire Inside din Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken din Barbie
It Never Went Away din American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) din Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? din Barbie
Film documentar
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentar de scurt metraj
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Film străin
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Film de animație
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Machiaj
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Decoruri
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Montaj
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Imagine
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Efecte vizuale
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Actor în rol principal
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Actriță în rol principal
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Regizor
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Cel mai bun film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Citește și: Program de vizită modificat la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Târgu Jiu