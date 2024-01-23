Lista nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024

Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar din 2024 sunt anunțate marți 23 ianuarie, după un an impresionant pentru cinematografie, în care filmele Barbie și Oppenheimer au dominat box office-ul mondial, conform ȘtirileProTV.

Openheimer conduce cursa nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024

Oppenheimer conduce în acest an la Premiile Academiei, cu 13 nominalizări. Epopeea de trei ore a lui Christopher Nolan despre fizicianul teoretician J. Robert Oppenheimer a fost aclamată de critici și un mare succes la box office.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt și Robert Downey Jr au fost nominalizați la premiile de interpretare, iar Nolan la cel mai bun regizor.

Barbie, The Holdovers, Poor Things și Killers of the Flower Moon sunt printre celelalte nominalizări din acest an.

Câte nominalizări au obținut principalele filme la Oscar 2024

• 13 nominalizări – Oppenheimer

• 11 – Poor Things

• 10 – Killers of the Flower Moon

• 8 – Barbie

• 7 – Maestro

• 5 – American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Oscar 2024

Actriță în rol secundar

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Costume

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Montaj Sonor

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Coloană sonoră

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Scenariu adaptat

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Scenariu original

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Scurt metraj

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animație de scurt metraj

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Actor în rol secundar

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Cântec original

The Fire Inside din Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken din Barbie

It Never Went Away din American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) din Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? din Barbie

Film documentar

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentar de scurt metraj

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Film străin

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Film de animație

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Machiaj

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Decoruri

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Montaj

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Imagine

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Efecte vizuale

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Actor în rol principal

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Actriță în rol principal

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Regizor

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Cel mai bun film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

