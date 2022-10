(VIDEO) O sculptură expusă în Spania dezvăluie cum ar fi arătat Iisus Hristos după răstignire

🎥VIDEO | The beautiful Cathedral of Salamanca, Spain, is hosting an exhibition of the hyperrealistic and volumetric artwork entitled "The Mystery Man", which is the result of an assiduous study of the Shroud of Turin. The effort took more than 15 years 👉🏻 https://t.co/qcOg53fWFe pic.twitter.com/pQcr3gKgcG