DOLJ
• Între orele 16.00 – 20.00, Gherceşti, PTA 1 Staţiune Experimentală Şimnic, PTA 3 Gherceşti, PT Gherceşti zona Aeroport, PT 735 – cartier Bariera Vâlcii, PT terţi: PT UM 0654, PTA Cosmote Gherceşti, PT Vomidom, PT Fildas, PT Honest, PT Dedalus, PT Depozit Parc Gherceşti, PT ITTC Gherceşti.
• Între orele 9.00 – 17.00, Mischii, PTA 1 Mischii – circuit 10; Bucovăţ, PT 331 – sat Bucovăţ; Celaru, PTA 1 Marotinu de Sus, PTA 1 Marotinu de Jos.
• Între orele 9.00 – 16.00, Comoșteni, Padea, PTA 1 Comoșteni, PTA 2 Comoșteni, PTA 2 Padea.
GORJ
• Între orele 9.00 – 12.00, Negomir, PTA Nucetu – sat Nucetu; Tismana, PTA Topeşti – sat Topeşti.
• Între orele 12.00 – 15.00, Artanu, PTA Artanu 1- sat Artanu (parţial); Băleşti, PTA Stolojani – sat Stolojani.
MEHEDINŢI
• Între orele 9.00 – 13.00, Butoiești, PTA Alimentare Apă Butoiești.
OLT
• Între orele 9.00 – 17.00, Scornicești, PTA Piscani, PC CEF Parc Moldoveni, PTA BTT, PTA SC MARLENE, PTA SC PROMETEU, PTA VIVA SRL, PTA Moară Carpați; Deveselu, CLI 20 PC UM Deveselu – Caracal Sud Prot.
VÂLCEA
• Între orele 9.00 – 13.00, Scundu, PTA Avrămeşti 1.