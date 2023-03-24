Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the application of „Improving Efficiency” projects Energy”

4.6 C
Title project: „Improving effectiveness energy for the company UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA by the use energy renewables“
Beneficiary: UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: March 2023

The company UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA announces the completion of the implementation of the project: „Improving the energy efficiency for the company UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA through the use of renewable energy” project financed by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the request for projects „Improving Energy Efficiency”.

The objective of this project is: „energy with less carbon emissions and increased security of energy supply”.

The value the total A PROJECT It is of 228,456.00 EUR, from which the value non-refundable, funded through project, is EUR 155,139.00, representing 68% of the project value, and the own contribution is EUR 73,317.00 respectively 32% FROM the value the project.

The project implementation period is 15 months, between 21.09.2022 and 31.12.2023.

May many information about the project „Improvement effectiveness energy for the company UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA by the use energy renewables”, you can Achieve of TO headquarters of the company UZINA MECANICA RAMNICU VALCEA SA .

Contact details: Address: Ramnicu Valcea Municipality, Cazanesti Industrial Platform, no. 1, Valcea county | E-mail: [email protected]

Legal representative
Marica Silviu-Ionut

