Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the application of „Improving Efficiency“ projects Energy”

Title project: „Modernization of the public lighting network from the commune Cellar, County Dolj“

Beneficiary: Celaru commune

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: March 2023

The Municipality of Celaru Commune announces the completion of the implementation of the project: “ Modernization of the lighting network. “ public from Celaru commune, Dolj county “ project financed by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through application of “Improving Energy Efficiency” projects.

The objective of this project is: “Increasing the energy efficiency of public lighting systems, in especially those with high energy consumption and reducing carbon consumption through modernization Sistema of lighting.”

The value The total a project It is of 1,220,801.13 RON , FROM which the value non-refundable, FUNDED through project, is 1,035,234.90 RON , representing 84.80% of the project value, and the own contribution is 155,938.14 RON respectively 15.20% FROM the value the project.

The project implementation period is 28 months, between 27.11.2020 and 31.03.2023. May many information about the project „Network Modernization of public lighting FROM COMMON Cellar, County Dolj“, you can Achieve of TO headquarters Municipality of the Municipality Cellar.

Contact details: Address: Main Street no 525 Dolj County | E-mail: [email protected]

The mayor of Celaru Commune

Stelian Celareanu