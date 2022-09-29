Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the application of „Improving Efficiency” projects Energy”

Title project: „Modernization of the public lighting network from the commune Giubega, County Dolj”

Beneficiary: Giubega commune

NOVEMBER 2022

Hall village Giubega announce cOMPLETION implementations project :” Modernization the network of lighting public from common Giubega, County dolj ” project funded through The grants EEA and Norwegian 2014-2021 through the project request „Improvement Energy Efficiency”.

The objective of this project is: „Increasing the energy efficiency of public lighting systems, in especially those with high energy consumption and reducing carbon consumption through modernization system of lighting.”

The total value of the project is 530,621.70 RON , of which the non-refundable value, financed by project, is 449,074.50 RON , representing 84.63% of the project value, and the own contribution is 81,547.20 RON respectively 15.37% from the value the project.

The project implementation period is 21 months, between 28.11.2020 and 31.08.2022. May many information about the project „Modernization the network of lighting public from common Giubega, County Dolj”, you can Achieve of to headquarters Municipality of the Municipality Giubega

Contact details: Address: Main Street Dolj County E-mail: [email protected]

The mayor of Giubega commune Stelian Guna