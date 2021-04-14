Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the „Romanian Energy Program” project call

Project title: “The modernization of public lighting network in Giubegacommune, Dolj County” Beneficiary: Giubega Commune

Giubega Commune City Hall announces the launch of the project implementation: „The modernization of public lighting network in Giubega commune, Dolj County” project funded by EEA and Norway Grants 2014

– 2021 through the Romanian Energy Program call for projects.

The main objectiv of this project is „Increasing the energy efficiency of public lighting systems, especially those with high energy consumption and reducing carbon consumption by modernizing the lighting system.”

The total value of the project is 112.251,00 Euro, of which the non-reimbursable value, financed by the project, is 95.000,00 Euro, representing 84,63% of the project value, and the own contribution is 17.251,00 Euro and 15,37% respectively. the value of the project.

The implementation period of the project is 12 months, being between 28.11.2020 and 29.11.2021.

More information about the project „The modernization of public lighting network in Giubega commune, Dolj County”, you can get from the City Hall of Giubega.

Contact: Address: Main Street Dolj County

E-mail: [email protected]