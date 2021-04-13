12.9 C
Știri de ultima oră Bani & Afaceri Publireportaj Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the "Romanian Energy Program" project call

Project funded by the EEA and Norwegian Grants 2014-2021 through the „Romanian Energy Program” project call

De Publicitate
Project title:The modernizationofpubliclightingnetworkinCelaru commune,DoljCounty”
Beneficiary:CelaruCommune

Celaru Commune City Hall announces the launch of the project implementation: „The modernization ofpublic lighting network in Celaru commune, Dolj County” project funded by EEA and Norway Grants 2014 – 2021 through the Romanian Energy Program call for projects.

Themainobjectivof this project is „Increasing the energy efficiency of public lighting systems, especially those with high energy consumption and reducing carbon consumption by modernizing the lighting system.”

The total value of the project is 258.255,83 Euro, of which the non-reimbursable value, financed by the project, is 219.000,00Euro, representing 84,80%of the project value, and the own contribution is 39.255,83Euroand 15,20%respectively. the value of the project.

The implementation period of the project is 12 months, being between 27.11.2020 and 28.11.2021.

More information about the project „The modernization of public lighting network in Celaru commune, Dolj County”, you can get from the City Hall of Celaru.

Contact: Address: Main Street no. 525 Dolj County E-mail: [email protected]

