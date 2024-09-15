Premiile Emmy 2024 vor fi decernate la noapte. Shogun și The Bear, printre favoriți 

Cele mai bune producții de televiziune, echivalentul premiului Oscar din cinematografie, vor fi premiate la noapte în cadrul Premiilor Emmy 2024. La această ediție, lupta cea mare se dă între miniseria Shogun, drama fiind nominalizată la 25 de categorii, și comedia The Bear, care a adunat 23 de nominalizări. Mai jos oferim cele mai interesante detalii despre cea de-a 76-a ceremonie a galei, care va fi găzduită de extrem de carismaticul duo format din tată și fiu, Eugene și Dan Levy, ei înșiși fiind laureați ai Premiilor Emmy cu serialul de comedie Schitt’s Creek.

Premiile Emmy 2024 vor avea loc duminică, 15 septembrie, la Peacock Theatre din Los Angeles, LA 20:00. PT / ora 03.00 a României.

De ce avem două gale Emmy în același an

Ceremonia de duminică va avea loc la doar opt luni după ultimele premii Emmy, care au avut loc în ianuarie 2024 din cauza perturbărilor cauzate de grevele de la Hollywood.

Astfel, ceremonia de anul trecut, care era programată să se desfăşoare pe 18 septembrie, a fost amânată până în ianuarie 2024. Lista completă a câștigătorilor Emmy 2023 poate fi văzută aici.

Cine prezintă gala Premiilor Emmy

Duoul tată/fiu, cunoscut din serialul „Schitt’s Creek”, Eugene și Dan Levy, va găzdui festivitățile. Înotătorul medaliat cu aur olimpic Caeleb Dressel și jucătoarea de rugby medaliată cu bronz Ilona Maher urmează de asemenea să apară ca prezentatori.

Care sunt serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări la Premiile Emmy 2024 și cum arată predicțiile

Pe lângă Shogun și The Bear, care sunt fiecare nominalizate la 25, respectiv 23 de categorii, în topul nominalizărilor se află și Only Murders in the Building cu 21 de de nominalizări, True Detective: Night Country de la HBO cu 19 și The Crown de la Netflix.

Lista nominalizărilor La Premiile Emmy 2024:

Actor principal într-un serial dramă

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)



Actriţă principală într-un serial dramă

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Cel mai bun serial dramă

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Actor principal într-un serial de comedie

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Actriţă principală într-un serial de comedie

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Cel mai bun serial comedie

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Actor principal într-o miniserie sau film TV

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Actriţă principală miniserie sau film TV

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Ministerie

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Seriale Talk Show

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Programul Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPauls Drag Race”

“Top Chef” “The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Actriţă în rol secundar într-o ministerie sau antologie

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Actor în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau antologie

Jonathan Bailey („Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. („The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill („Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes („True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris („Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman („Lecţii de chimie”)

Treat Williams („Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Program animat de excepţie

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Design de producţie remarcabil pentru un program narativ contemporan (o oră sau mai mult)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Design de producţie remarcabil pentru un program narativ de epocă sau fantastic (o oră sau mai mult)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Cea mai bună concepţie de producţie pentru un program narativ (jumătate de oră)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Design de producţie remarcabil pentru un serial de varietăţi sau realitate

Last Week Tonight cu John Oliver

The Late Show cu Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Design de producţie remarcabil pentru o emisiune specială de varietăţi

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPauls Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

Casting de excepţie pentru un serial de comedie

Abbott Elementary

The Bearâ

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Casting de excepţie pentru un serial dramă

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Distribuţie excepţională pentru un serial sau film antologic

Baby Reindeer

Fargo Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Casting de excepţie pentru un program realist

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPauls Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coregrafie de excepţie pentru emisiuni de varietăţi sau realităţi