(VIDEO) Cea mai gravă furtună din ultimul secol în Canada

REMINDER: #Malahat Update: To repair flood damage, #BCHwy1 will be CLOSED overnight tonight (7pm-6am) between West Shore Parkway and Tunnel Hill, and following nights (6pm-6am) from from Nov 17-22.

Currently single lane alternating.

More: https://t.co/Ri7fnTS0w5 #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/2YLbhrSBQs